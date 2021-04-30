Soccer-European qualifying draw for the 2023 women's World Cup
The following is the European qualifying draw for the 2023 women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which was made in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday:
REUTERS: The following is the European qualifying draw for the 2023 women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which was made in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday:
Group A: Sweden, Finland, Ireland, Slovakia, Georgia
Group B: Spain, Scotland, Ukraine, Hungary, Faroe Islands
Group C: Netherlands, Iceland, Czech Republic, Belarus, Cyprus
Group D: England, Austria, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Latvia, Luxembourg
Group E: Denmark, Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, Malta, Montenegro
Group F: Norway, Belgium, Poland, Albania, Kosovo, Armenia
Group G: Italy, Switzerland, Romania, Croatia, Moldova, Lithuania
Group H: Germany, Portugal, Serbia, Israel, Turkey, Bulgaria
Group I: France, Wales, Slovenia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Estonia
(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)