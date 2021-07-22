Soccer-Everton sign English winger Gray from Leverkusen

Everton have signed winger Demarai Gray from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media said Everton paid around 1.6 million pounds (US$2.2 million) for Gray.

Former England Under-21 international Gray started his career with Birmingham City in 2013 before moving to Leicester City three years later. He was part of Leicester's Premier League-winning team in the 2015-16 season.

The 25-year-old left Leicester for Leverkusen in January this year and made 12 appearances for the German outfit in the 2020-21 season, scoring once.

"I'm delighted to be back in the Premier League at such a big club and I'm excited to play with the team and get to work,” Gray told evertontv from the club's pre-season training base in Florida.

"Speaking to the manager (Rafa Benitez) and (director of football) Marcel Brands, I had a really good feel for the Club and I feel this is a place where I can continue to develop."

Gray becomes new Everton boss Rafa Benitez's third signing following the arrival of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and winger Andros Townsend.

Everton, who finished 10th last season, begin their Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on Aug. 14.

(US$1 = 0.7270 pounds)

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)