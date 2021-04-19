Soccer-Exhausted Real lose momentum in title race with draw at Getafe

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A heavily depleted Real Madrid side scraped a 0-0 draw at Getafe on Sunday in La Liga to fall three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

MADRID: A heavily depleted Real Madrid side scraped a 0-0 draw at Getafe on Sunday in La Liga to fall three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Real beat Barcelona 2-1 last week and overcame Liverpool in midweek to reach the Champions League semi-finals but were crippled by the absence of nine players due to either injury, suspension or COVID-19 positives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward Mariano had an early goal ruled out for offside after a VAR review but Getafe had far more and far better opportunities, hitting the woodwork in the first half and being thwarted by two fine saves from Thibaut Courtois in the second.

The draw interrupted a run of four straight league wins for Zinedine Zidane's side and left them second on 67 points after 31 games, three behind leaders Atletico who thrashed Eibar 5-0 earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Christian Radnedge)