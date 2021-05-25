Soccer-Former Bayern Munich coach Flick takes over Germany to 2024

Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick signed a two-year contract on Tuesday to take over Germany after the end the European Championship this summer, the German Football Association (DFB) said.

FRANKFURT, Germany: Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick signed a two-year contract on Tuesday to take over Germany after the end the European Championship this summer, the German Football Association (DFB) said.

He will succeed current coach Joachim Loew, with whom he won the World Cup as an assistant in 2014.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Everything happened surprisingly quickly for me and I am happy to be national team coach from the autumn," Flick, who was the frontrunner for the post, said in a statement.

Flick led Bayern to six titles in the 2019/2020 season and also won this season's Bundesliga crown but decided to leave the champions after 18 months in charge.

Loew, who had a contract until 2022, led Germany to the World Cup title in 2014 with Flick as his assistant, and also won the 2017 Confederations Cup. But his team crashed out in the first round in the 2018 World Cup and has been struggling to perform at the highest level despite an overhaul.

A 6-0 thrashing by Spain in the Nations League in November was Germany's worst defeat in competitive football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Germany will host the European Championship in 2024.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Timothy Heritage)