Soccer-Gremio still winless after 0-0 draw in Porto Alegre derby

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil: Gremio’s dismal start to the Serie A season continued on Saturday when they drew 0-0 at home to mid-table Internacional in the big Porto Alegre derby.

The result means that Gremio, for whom goalkeeper Gabriel Chapeco was their best player, have still not won any of their opening nine games and remain at the foot of Brazil's 20-team Serie A with three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter, who have played two games more, are in 14th place with 11 points.

Gremio last week hired former Brazil, Portugal and Chelsea coach Luis Felipe Scolari to resuscitate their fortunes.

The man known as Felipao, or Big Phil, has coached the Porto Alegre side on three previous occasions.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)

Advertisement