Soccer-Guardiola hopes Aguero is fit for his final City game at Etihad

Pep Guardiola said he is hopeful striker Sergio Aguero will be fit for his final game at the Etihad as a Manchester City player when they host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

REUTERS: Pep Guardiola said he is hopeful striker Sergio Aguero will be fit for his final game at the Etihad as a Manchester City player when they host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

City's record goalscorer is set to leave when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 32-year-old missed last weekend's 4-3 win at Newcastle United and has been ruled out of Tuesday's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion due to injury.

"Sergio has niggles, it's a little disturbance in his leg muscle and adductor but it's not a big issue," City manager Guardiola said.

"He felt something before Newcastle and (on Monday) he still wasn't fit. But hopefully against Everton he will be ready to play."

City, who secured the Premier League title last week, are due to face Chelsea in the Champions League final on May 29 in Porto and Guardiola said there would be no room for sentiment when he picks his squad, even with the long-serving Aguero.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Right now he's injured," Guardiola said, adding that he "would be cold" when making the final decision.

"To help us to score the goals you need to play. But it's the final of the Champions League, I have to make the best decision to win that game."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)