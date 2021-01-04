Soccer-Hasenhuettl says fit Ings will find scoring touch again

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said striker Danny Ings will rediscover his best form after recovering from a knee injury as the 28-year-old prepares to face his former side Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday.

Ings scored his sixth league goal of the campaign against Brighton and Hove Albion in November, but has not found the net in his last four games.

"Definitely after his injury it's normal that he's not in his 100per cent rhythm, but it's important that he stays fit now and has enough time to recover for the game against Liverpool," Hasenhuettl told reporters.

"I'm happy to have him back and we definitely must have more punch up front to score more goals in future, but this will come I'm sure.

"Che (Adams) is a little bit tired I think at the moment. He played nearly every game so he feels now that the season is long."

Southampton have not scored in their last three league games, drawing two of them and losing 1-0 to Manchester City, to sit ninth. Hasenhuettl said he was delighted with his players at the other end of the pitch.

"This is a good challenge, but the most important thing for me is that we have conceded 19 goals this season – one less than Liverpool," he said.

"This is the biggest step and what was definitely necessary ... this is the fundament of having a good season."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)