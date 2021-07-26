Soccer-Hulk scores twice as Atletico beat Bahia 3-0

Former Brazil striker Hulk scored twice in the second half and Nathan added a late third to give Atletico Mineiro a 3-0 win over Bahia in Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday.

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Bahia - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - July 25, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Hulk celebrates scoring their second goal with coach Cuca REUTERS/Washington Alves

Hulk put Atletico ahead in the 58th minute when he finished deftly after a neatly worked one-two with Eduardo Sasha and he got a second from the penalty spot – his sixth of the league season – with 11 minutes remaining.

Nathan got the third from close range in the final minute to deal Bahia their third defeat in a row and leave them eighth in the 20-team league.

Atletico remain in second place, three points behind Palmeiras, who beat Fluminense 1-0 on Saturday.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

