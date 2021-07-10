Soccer-Hungary to play games without fans for discriminatory fan behaviour - UEFA

Hungary have been ordered to play their next two games behind closed doors after they were sanctioned for discriminatory behaviour by fans during European Championship matches in Budapest, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Friday.

The incidents occurred during Hungary's group stage matches against Portugal, France and Germany, all hosted at the Puskas Arena.

UEFA has punished the Hungarian Football Federation to play its next three UEFA competition matches behind closed doors, the third of which is being suspended for a probationary period of two years.

The national federation was also fined 100,000 euros (US$118,670.00) for the discriminatory behaviour of its supporters, which included fans displaying banners with "Anti-LMBTQ" on them - the Hungarian abbreviation for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer.

UEFA has also ordered the Hungarian Football Federation to display a banner with the wording "Equal Game" during its upcoming matches without spectators in the stadium.

(US$1 = 0.8427 euros)

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)