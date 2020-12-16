Soccer-Iniesta out for four months after operation

Andres Iniesta faces four months out of action after undergoing an operation to treat a ruptured hamstring, the Vissel Kobe midfielder's representatives said in a statement on Wednesday.

Spain's World Cup final goalscoring hero in 2010, Iniesta ruptured his right hamstring during Vissel Kobe's Asian Champions League last 16 win against Shanghai SIPG last week and flew back to his former home Barcelona to undergo surgery.

Iniesta was treated by renowned sports surgeon Ramon Cugat, who usually performs operations on Barcelona players and injured players from other top European sides, including Manchester City.

Iniesta, 36, moved to Vissel Kobe in 2018 after spending his entire career until then at Barca. He retired from international football after the 2018 World Cup.

