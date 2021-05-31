Soccer-Inter blow 2-0 lead on opening weekend in Brazil

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil: Internacional squandered the opportunity to get their Brazilian league campaign off to a winning start on Sunday when they surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home with Sport.

Edenilson scored the first for Inter from the penalty spot after 19 minutes and Rodrigo Lindoso doubled their lead a minute before halftime when he headed home from a corner.

Thiago Neves pulled one back from the penalty spot just after the hour mark and while it looked as if last year’s runners-up Inter would hold on to secure all three points, Andre equalised with a minute to go.

Bragantino and Bahia sit joint top of the table, having both recorded 3-0 wins on the opening weekend of Serie A.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)