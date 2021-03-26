Soccer-Italy cruise to comfortable win over Northern Ireland

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PARMA, Italy :Italy made a comfortable start to the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign by beating Northern Ireland 2-0 in Group C on Thursday.

PARMA, Italy -Italy made a comfortable start to the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign by beating Northern Ireland 2-0 in Group C on Thursday.

First-half goals from Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile settled Italy's nerves as they look to banish the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Northern Ireland rallied in the second half, forcing Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into several saves, but the damage was done in the opening period, with the hosts taking their foot off the gas and seeing out the win with ease.

Up next for Roberto Mancini's Italy side are two away games against Bulgaria on Sunday and Lithuania next week, while Northern Ireland face the United States in a friendly at the weekend before hosting the Bulgarians the following Wednesday.

Switzerland beat Bulgaria 3-1 away in the other Group C match played earlier on Thursday.

Italy have been revitalised under Mancini, coming into the game unbeaten in their last 22 outings - winning 17 of those - and the Azzurri dominated from the start.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scoring for the third consecutive match for his country, Berardi set Italy on their way, finishing well in the 14th minute, before Immobile raced clear and beat goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell at his near post six minutes before the break.

The visitors, seeking a first win under Ian Baraclough, upped the tempo in the second half, with Donnarumma making a fine double save to deny Gavin Whyte and Michael Smith in quick succession.

Paddy McNair should have ensured a grandstand finish but blazed over late on. Italy nonetheless built on their impressive Euro 2020 qualification campaign, where they won 10 out of 10 matches, and continue to look impressive under Mancini.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris)