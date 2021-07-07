Soccer-Italy into Euro 2020 final with shoot-out win over Spain

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Jorginho converted the decisive spot kick as Italy beat Spain 4-2 on penalties after their Euro 2020 semi-final ended 1-1 after extra time on Tuesday, earning them a place in Sunday's final against either England or Denmark.

LONDON: Jorginho converted the decisive spot kick as Italy beat Spain 4-2 on penalties after their Euro 2020 semi-final ended 1-1 after extra time on Tuesday, earning them a place in Sunday's final against either England or Denmark.

Spain missed two of their spot-kicks, including one by substitute Alvaro Morata, whose late equaliser had taken the game into extra time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a cagey first half Italy struck on the hour when a fast-paced break begun by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma ended with the ball falling for Federico Chiesa, who cut in from the left and curled in a superb finish.

Spain levelled 10 minutes from time when Morata, dropped from the starting team after a run of poor finishing displays, played a clever one-two with Dani Olmo to open up the Italian defence and calmly slot home to take his team into extra time for the third successive game.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Toby Davis)