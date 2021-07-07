Soccer-Italy into Euro 2020 final with shoot-out win over Spain

Euro 2020 - Semi Final - Italy v Spain
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Semi Final - Italy v Spain - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 6, 2021 Italy players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON: Jorginho converted the decisive spot kick as Italy beat Spain 4-2 on penalties after their Euro 2020 semi-final ended 1-1 after extra time on Tuesday, earning them a place in Sunday's final against either England or Denmark.

Spain missed two of their spot-kicks, including one by substitute Alvaro Morata, whose late equaliser had taken the game into extra time.

After a cagey first half Italy struck on the hour when a fast-paced break begun by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma ended with the ball falling for Federico Chiesa, who cut in from the left and curled in a superb finish.

Spain levelled 10 minutes from time when Morata, dropped from the starting team after a run of poor finishing displays, played a clever one-two with Dani Olmo to open up the Italian defence and calmly slot home to take his team into extra time for the third successive game.

