Soccer-Italy's Sensi Euro 2020 participation in doubt

Italy midfielder Stefano Sensi's involvement in Euro 2020 is in doubt after he picked up a thigh injury during Inter Milan’s win over Udinese on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup Qualifiers Europe - Group C - Lithuania v Italy - LFF stadionas, Vilnius, Lithuania - March 31, 2021 Italy's Stefano Sensi celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

The 25-year-old, who was named in Roberto Mancini’s 33-man preliminary Azzurri squad last week, limped off in the first half of the 5-1 win on the final day of the Serie A season.

“The tests revealed that the midfielder has suffered an adductor injury in his right thigh. His condition will be reassessed in the coming days,” read an Inter Milan statement on Monday.

Sensi, whose season has been disrupted by injury problems, scored in his country’s most recent game, a 2-0 FIFA World Cup qualifying win against Lithuania in March.

Italy face Turkey in the opening game of Euro 2020 at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on June 11, before facing Switzerland and Wales in Group A.

