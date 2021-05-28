Soccer-Juric leaves Verona, closes in on Torino job

Ivan Juric has left his role as Hellas Verona coach, the club announced on Friday, and is expected to take charge of fellow Serie A side Torino.

Juric guided Verona to 10th in the standings this season, with Italian media reporting the Croatian has an agreement in place to become the new Torino manager.

"Verona salute and thank Juric after two seasons where the club and the Croat coach earned important results," a Verona statement read.

"Hellas Verona will announce our new coach in the coming days."

Davide Nicola steered Torino to Serie A survival this season.

