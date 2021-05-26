Soccer-Juventus director Paratici to leave club

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici will leave the club after more than a decade with the former Italian champions when his contract expires next month, the Serie A side announced on Wednesday.

Paratici, who joined Juve in 2010 from Sampdoria, has filled many roles at the club including sports director and Chief Football Officer, and ends a fruitful 11-year spell where the club won nine straight Serie A titles from 2011/12 to 2019/20.

However, Juve endured a disappointing campaign this time under new manager Andrea Pirlo, finishing fourth in the standings.

"They were wonderful years of professional growth and strong emotions. Juventus gave me the opportunity to carry out my work with full freedom and without interference in full respect of my role," Paratici said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/fabio-paratici-will-leave-juventus.

"I would like to thank the whole club, my staff, the employees, co-workers, the players, the coaches, the shareholders, and ... president Andrea Agnelli. An important chapter of my career closes, as I await new challenges."

