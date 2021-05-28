Soccer-Juventus sack Pirlo after one season in charge

Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo after one season in charge, the Serie A club said in a statement on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Coppa Italia - Final - Atalanta v Juventus
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Final - Atalanta v Juventus - Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy - May 19, 2021 Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Pirlo was appointed last summer with no prior coaching experience and could only lead reigning Serie A champions Juventus to fourth place this season, with Massimiliano Allegri expected to return for a second spell as manager.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

