Soccer-Juventus sack Pirlo after one season in charge
Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo after one season in charge, the Serie A club said in a statement on Friday.
TURIN, Italy: Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo after one season in charge, the Serie A club said in a statement on Friday.
Pirlo was appointed last summer with no prior coaching experience and could only lead reigning Serie A champions Juventus to fourth place this season, with Massimiliano Allegri expected to return for a second spell as manager.
(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Alex Richardson)