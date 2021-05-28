Soccer-Juventus sack Pirlo after one season in charge

Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo after one season in charge, the Serie A club said in a statement on Friday.

TURIN, Italy: Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo after one season in charge, the Serie A club said in a statement on Friday.

Pirlo was appointed last summer with no prior coaching experience and could only lead reigning Serie A champions Juventus to fourth place this season, with Massimiliano Allegri expected to return for a second spell as manager.

