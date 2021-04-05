Soccer-Juventus trio return to training after COVID-19 breaches

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Juventus players Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur Melo returned to training as their punishment for breaching COVID-19 rules last week came to an end on Sunday.

REUTERS: Juventus players Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur Melo returned to training as their punishment for breaching COVID-19 rules last week came to an end on Sunday.

The trio trained with the rest of Andrea Pirlo’s squad as they prepared for a Serie A match with Napoli on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The three players were fined and left out of Pirlo’s squad for Saturday’s 2-2 Turin derby draw with Torino after breaking national protocols on Wednesday.

Juve's United States midfielder McKennie hosted a dinner party in the hills above Turin, with Dybala and Arthur among 10 guests in attendance.

Italian rules restrict the number of people allowed in a home and enforce a curfew from 10pm to 5am.

The fitness of the three players will now be assessed ahead of Napoli's visit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Juve are in fourth place in the table, 12 points adrift of leaders Inter Milan and level on 56 points with Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli side who are one spot below them.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Ken Ferris)