Soccer-Kerr steps down as Scotland women's coach

REUTERS: Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr, who guided her country to their maiden women's World Cup finals last year, has stepped down, the Scottish Football Association said on Thursday.

Scotland failed to reach the 2022 European Championship after losing to Finland in the qualifiers and 51-year-old Kerr and the Scottish FA agreed it was the right time to appoint a new coach before the start of 2023 World Cup qualifying.

"I have lived and breathed the sport for as long as I can remember, so I know in my heart that the time is right for a new head coach to take the team forward to the next campaign," Kerr, who was appointed in 2017, said in a statement https://www.scottishfa.co.uk/news/shelley-kerr-steps-down-as-scotland-womens-national-team-head-coach/?rid=14258.

"I know the timing is right for me to look ahead to the next chapter, to face new challenges and to create and enjoy more amazing experiences on my journey."

