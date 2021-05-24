Soccer-Leeds end superb Premier League season with 3-1 win over West Brom

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LEEDS, England: Rodrigo, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford all scored as Leeds United ended their season on a high note with a 3-1 win over relegated West Bromwich Albion that helped them to a ninth-placed Premier League finish.

Playing in the top flight in front of their fans for the first time in 17 years, Rodrigo headed home Raphina's corner in the 17th minute to notch his fourth goal in four games and prompt raucous celebrations from the stands.

Phillips scored his first Premier League goal three minutes before the break as keeper Sam Johnstone completely misjudged his free kick into the box, allowing it to bounce past him and into the net.

West Brom almost pulled a goal back in the 54th minute when Matt Phillips hit the post and Leeds midfielder Ezgjan Alioski almost bundled the ball into his own net as he attempted to clear.

Playing their final game for the club, defender Gaetano Berardi and attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez were given a standing ovation as they were substituted in the 70th minute before Bamford netted his 17th of the season from the penalty spot following a handball by Okay Yokuslu.

Having seen his side waste a slew of chances, Hal Robson-Kanu pounced on a defensive error to score a late consolation goal for West Brom but the Leeds fans refused to allow their party to be spoiled as they celebrated a successful return to the Premier League, finishing with 59 points.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)