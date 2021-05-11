Soccer-Leicester defender Evans faces late fitness test for United game

Leicester City centre back Jonny Evans faces a late fitness test ahead of Tuesday's Premier League home game against Manchester United, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Evans suffered a heel problem in the warm-up session before last week's 4-2 defeat by Newcastle United.

"He was in a lot of pain and woke up feeling better," Rodgers said on Monday.

"Jonny is a real warrior so you know if he's not able to at least give it a go, then he's really suffering.

"We'll just have to see how he is and what his availability is going forward."

Rodgers said midfielder James Maddison was not yet 100per cent fit despite returning from a hip injury in their last game.

"He's not up to game speed," Rodgers added. "He'll have a big part to play for us. We need to ensure we have a player who will give us that fight within the game. We'll assess that going into Tuesday."

Leicester are fourth on 63 points after 35 games, seven points behind second-placed United, who have played a game less.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)