Soccer-Leicester unveil plans to increase King Power capacity by 8,000

REUTERS: Leicester City have announced plans to increase the capacity of the King Power Stadium to 40,000, the Premier League club said on Wednesday, with 8,000 seats set to be added to the East End of their home ground.

The initial expansion plans will be shared next month, which will be followed by a period of public consultation throughout the summer and early autumn, the FA Cup holders said.

If the plans succeed, King Power will become the 10th-largest stadium among current Premier League sides.

The plans also include a 220-room hotel and multi-purpose event and entertainment area, as well as a retail and commercial space, and multi-storey car facility.

"Through the consultation with our fans, our local community, businesses and stakeholders, we hope to achieve something that we can all be proud of for years to come," said club chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

"... I know the prospect of additional capacity for more Leicester City supporters in King Power Stadium, has long been anticipated by us all, particularly after seven near sold-out Premier League seasons."

Leicester take on Manchester City in the Community Shield on Aug. 7, before hosting Wolverhampton Wolves for their opening league game a week later.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)