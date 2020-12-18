Soccer-Leipzig sign Hungary midfielder Szoboszlai from Salzburg

RB Leipzig have signed highly-rated Hungary playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Salzburg on a 4-1/2 year contract, the German Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

REUTERS: RB Leipzig have signed highly-rated Hungary playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Salzburg on a 4-1/2 year contract, the German Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

No transfer fee was disclosed but Sport Bild reported that Leipzig paid 20 million euros (US$24.51 million) for Szoboszlai.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was heavily linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur by British media but has chosen to join Leipzig and will complete his move when the transfer window opens on Jan. 2.

The versatile 20-year-old has already made 12 appearances for his country and has been in fine form this season, with eight goals and 10 assists in 20 games for Salzburg.

Szoboszlai spoke of his desire to work under coach Julian Nagelsmann and praised Leipzig for developing young players.

"This step is perfect for my development," he told the club website https://www.dierotenbullen.com/en/news/articles/2020-21-season/RB-Leipzig-sign-Szoboszlai.html. "I'm coming to Leipzig to work under a top coach and in an extremely ambitious team that is very young but also has a lot of experience and has been able to celebrate success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Here, I'll be able to continue my development incredibly and I want to help the club to continue its success in 2021."

Leipzig said Szoboszlai will be available for the home game against Borussia Dortmund on Jan. 9.

(US$1 = 0.8160 euros)

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)