Soccer-Leverkusen's Baumgartlinger out until May, in doubt for Euro tournament

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger has undergone surgery for a partial tear of a cruciate ligament and will not be back before May, the club said on Tuesday, putting his participation in the delayed Euro 2020 tournament in doubt.

BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger has undergone surgery for a partial tear of a cruciate ligament and will not be back before May, the club said on Tuesday, putting his participation in the delayed Euro 2020 tournament in doubt.

The Austria captain was taken off in the 81st minute of their 1-0 loss to VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday after twisting his knee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Julian Baumgartlinger underwent successful surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee," Leverkusen said.

"His comeback depends on his recovery path. As things stand now his comeback should not be expected before May," the club said.

Leverkusen are third in the Bundesliga table, 10 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Austria have been drawn in group C for June's Euro tournament alongside Ukraine, North Macedonia and Netherlands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson)