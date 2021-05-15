Soccer-Lewandowski equals Gerd Mueller's 40-goal season record from 1971/72

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski on Saturday equalled Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old German league goal record when he scored with a 26th minute penalty against Freiburg to take his season tally to 40 goals.

The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga, with 276 goals now, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller set his record in the 1971/72 season.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Mark Potter)

