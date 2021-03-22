Soccer-Lille face losing top spot after defeat to Nimes

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PARIS: Ligue 1 leaders Lille suffered a 2-1 home defeat against lowly Nimes on Sunday as their title campaign continued to stutter.

Xeka cancelled out Moussa Kone's early opener for the visitors but Renaud Ripart gave Nimes all three points and left Lille on 63 points from 30 games.

Christophe Galtier's side will be knocked off top spot if Olympique Lyonnais and champions Paris St Germain, who face each other later on Sunday and are both on 60 points, do not draw.

Nimes's victory lifted them a spot up to 18th, on 29 points.

Lille, who have won only two of their last six league games, were caught off guard early as Kone curled a superb 20-metre shot into the top corner to put the visitors ahead on 12 minutes.

It did not take Lille long to react.

In the 20th minute, Xena equalised with a downward header from Jonathan Bamba's corner.

Nimes, however, restored their advantage just before the break, with Ripart chipping the ball past Mike Maignan after being played through by Zinedine Ferhat.

Lille had two goals, by Burak Yilmaz and Xeka, disallowed as they pushed for a late leveller.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)