Soccer-Liverpool's Klopp seeks solutions in transfer window after Matip injury

REUTERS: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hopes that centre back Joel Matip's injury is not as serious as initially feared, but said the club will look for solutions to their defensive injury crisis before the transfer window deadline on Monday.

With senior centre backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez already ruled out with long-term injuries, Klopp was dealt another setback after Matip was forced off in Thursday's 3-1 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Klopp said he was still waiting for the scan results on Matip's ankle ligament injury but ruled out defensive stand-in Fabinho for Sunday's trip to West Ham United.

"There are still glimmers of hope that it's (Matip's injury) not that serious, so no we don't have the final result. We will know more in three or four hours hopefully," Klopp told a news conference on Friday.

"Fabinho no chance for the weekend."

Brazil midfielder Fabinho, who has filled in at the back with several defenders out injured, was ruled out with a muscle injury against Spurs.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson took charge of the defensive line, with Nat Phillips coming on for Matip at halftime.

Thursday's win was Liverpool's first in six Premier League games and left them fourth in the table on 37 points from 20 games.

Klopp has maintained champions Liverpool will be financially responsible in the transfer market, due to the economic situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the club is working tirelessly to find a defensive solution in the coming days.

"I'm not sure there's an 80 million pounds (US$110 million)centre back available at the moment," Klopp said. "A player of this calibre, I'm not sure teams would sell them now.

"It's the same situation as before, we work on this. If we don't sleep, we work.

"Everything is long-term, usually. It's about solutions and that's what we are working on."

