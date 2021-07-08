Soccer-Luiz Felipe Scolari returns to Gremio for fourth spell as coach

Luiz Felipe Scolari has returned to struggling Brazilian side Gremio for a fourth spell in charge, the Porto Alegre club said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Luiz Felipe Scolari has returned to struggling Brazilian side Gremio for a fourth spell in charge, the Porto Alegre club said on Wednesday.

The well-travelled former Chelsea, Portugal and Brazil coach signed a contract until December 2022 and has been tasked with keeping the club in the first division. Gremio are currently bottom with just two points after eight games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Felipao is returning to the (Gremio) Arena after six seasons away to lead Gremio’s recuperation,” the club said in a statement.

During his three previous spells at the club, Scolari won the Brazilian league and cup, as well as the Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League.

The 72-year-old first managed Gremio in 1987 and has often said it is where he most feels at home. His last spell in management was with Cruzeiro earlier this year.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Advertisement