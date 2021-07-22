Soccer-Man City cancel pre-season friendly in France due to quarantine

Manchester City have cancelled a pre-season friendly in France against Troyes due to British quarantine requirements, the Premier League champions said on Wednesday.

LONDON: Manchester City have cancelled a pre-season friendly in France against Troyes due to British quarantine requirements, the Premier League champions said on Wednesday.

Anyone arriving in Britain from France must quarantine at home or in other accommodation for five to 10 days, under British government rules.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Both clubs explored all avenues to be able to play the game, but the recent UK government changes to quarantine rules for travellers returning from France has made the required restrictions too difficult to overcome," City said.

Promoted Ligue 1 side Troyes are part of the same Abu Dhabi-owned City Football Group, which includes Major League Soccer side New York City and Spanish team Girona.

City's first-team squad will now continue their pre-season preparations in Manchester, with no plans to replace the friendly.

They play second tier Preston North End behind closed doors in a July 27 friendly before the Community Shield at London's Wembley Stadium against FA Cup winners Leicester City on Aug. 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)