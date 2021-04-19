Soccer-Man City's De Bruyne ruled out of Villa clash

Manchester City said on Monday they are unsure about the extent of Kevin de Bruyne's foot and ankle injury, with the playmaker ruled out of Wednesday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa and facing a race to be fit for Sunday's League Cup final.

De Bruyne sustained the injury in last Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat at Chelsea.

"The extent of the problem is not yet known," City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/kevin-de-bruyne-injury-update-april-2021-63754420 on their website. "Kevin will continue to be reviewed but will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa."

After the trip to Villa, City take on Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final on Sunday.

