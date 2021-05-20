Soccer-Man City's Dias named FWA Men's Footballer of the Year

Manchester City's Ruben Dias was named England's Footballer of the Year on Thursday in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association (FWA), making him the first defender to win the award since Steve Nicol in 1989.

The 24-year-old Portugal centre back beat Totenham's Harry Kane and City team mate Kevin De Bruyne in the voting, with nine players from the Premier League winners receiving more than 50per cent of the total votes cast.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)