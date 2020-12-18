Soccer-Man City spread Christmas cheer with donations, gifts

Sport

Soccer-Man City spread Christmas cheer with donations, gifts

Manchester City have helped raise spirits in the festive season by donating funds and other gifts to vulnerable families in the local community, the Premier League club said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Premier League - Manchester City v West Ham United
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v West Ham United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 19, 2020 Manchester City Chief Executive Ferran Soriano in the stands before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

Bookmark

REUTERS: Manchester City have helped raise spirits in the festive season by donating funds and other gifts to vulnerable families in the local community, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Players and staff members were among those that funded, wrapped and delivered over 5,000 Christmas presents to school children in East Manchester and those in the care of Manchester City Council.

The club also donated 500 three-course meals to local families in East, Central and South Manchester, and 45,000 everyday essential items to 10 charities across the city.

"We all know how difficult this year has been and that for some, the festive period will be particularly challenging," chief executive Ferran Soriano said.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark