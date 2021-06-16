Soccer-Man City to begin Premier League title defence at Spurs

REUTERS: Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defence on Aug. 14 when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur, according to the fixture list for the 2021-22 season released on Wednesday.

Manchester United host Leeds United on the opening day while Liverpool play away to newly-promoted Norwich City in their opener.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelsea, who won the Champions League last season, begin their season at home to Crystal Palace before trips to Arsenal and Liverpool.

Arsenal kick off their campaign at Brentford, who will play in the top flight of English football for the first time in 74 years.

Watford, returning to the Premier League after a year-long absence, host Aston Villa in their first game.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Advertisement