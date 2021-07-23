Soccer-Man United complete Sancho signing from Dortmund

Sport

Soccer-Man United complete Sancho signing from Dortmund

Manchester United have completed the transfer of England winger Jadon Sancho from Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - May 8, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates after the match Pool via REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Bookmark

REUTERS: Manchester United have completed the transfer of England winger Jadon Sancho from Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The two clubs had reached an agreement for the transfer earlier this month, with Dortmund saying United would pay 85 million euros (US$100 million) for the 21-year-old.

(US$1 = 0.8502 euros)

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark