Soccer-Man United complete Sancho signing from Dortmund

REUTERS: Manchester United have completed the transfer of England winger Jadon Sancho from Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The two clubs had reached an agreement for the transfer earlier this month, with Dortmund saying United would pay 85 million euros (US$100 million) for the 21-year-old.

