Soccer-Man United-Liverpool game rearranged for May 13

Manchester United's postponed home Premier League match against Liverpool has been rearranged for May 13, the league said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Manchester United's postponed home Premier League match against Liverpool has been rearranged for May 13, the league said on Wednesday.

The match was called off on Sunday after United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)