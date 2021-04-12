Soccer-Monaco keep up with Lille and PSG with Dijon win

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Monaco stayed in contention in the Ligue 1 title race as they beat Dijon 3-0 at home, handing the bottom club a record defeat on Sunday.

Stevan Jovetic and Wissam Ben Yedder, twice, found the back of the net after the break to put third-placed Monaco on 65 points with six games left, one behind Paris St Germain and four adrift of leaders Lille.

Dijon have now lost their last 12 league games, matching the infamous record of CA Paris in the 1933-34 season.

They are on 15 points, 15 behind 18th-placed Nimes who occupy the relegation playoff spot.

Later on Sunday, Olympique Lyonnais will move within one point of Monaco if they beat Angers at home.

