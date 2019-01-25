Soccer-Monaco suspend coach Thierry Henry - club statement

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

AS Monaco have suspended coach Thierry Henry until a final decision is made on his future, the Ligue 1 club said in a statement on Thursday.

The club said Franck Passi will be in charge of the team’s training on Friday.

Monaco have picked up only two points in their last five Ligue 1 encounters and sit second from bottom in the table.

