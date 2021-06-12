Soccer-Moore snatches point for Wales against wasteful Swiss

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BAKU -Striker Kieffer Moore headed in an equaliser from one of Wales' few chances as the surprise 2016 semi-finalists snatched a 1-1 draw against wasteful Switzerland in their European Championship Group A clash at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Moore, who had a first half opportunity expertly saved by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, guided the ball into the net on 74 minutes from a Joe Morrell delivery as he ghosted into space left by the static Swiss defence.

Breel Embolo had terrorised the Welsh defence and put Switzerland ahead when he showed impressive strength to out-muscle defender Connor Roberts from a corner shortly after halftime. They also had a late goal by Mario Gavranovic correctly ruled out for offside.

The Swiss may blame themselves for not killing off the game earlier, having squandered several golden chances through Haris Seferovic in the first half and Embolo after the break.

Defender Fabian Schaer had tried to beat keeper Danny Ward with a cheeky flick before Seferovic's 27th minute curled shot sailed just over the bar.

The forward squandered two more chances before halftime as the Swiss notched 11 attempts to Wales' two in the first half.

What his teammates failed to achieve with finesse in the first half, Embolo did with sheer power and speed in the 49th minute, heading in from a corner for a deserved lead after his powerful run and shot was saved by Ward seconds earlier.

Two more, almost identical Embolo bursts saw him close to scoring again, including with a 65th-minute curled shot before the Welsh hit back.

With captain Gareth Bale well-marked throughout, they gradually upped the pressure in search of an equaliser as the Swiss eased off and conceded some ground, and Moore found the space to beat Sommer with a glancing header.

Italy lead the group after their impressive 3-0 victory over Turkey in the tournament opener on Friday and will host the Swiss in Rome in their second game on Wednesday. Wales stay in the Azerbaijan capital to face the Turks on the same day.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Writing by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge and Hugh Lawson)