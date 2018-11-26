Soccer-Mooy brace lifts Huddersfield off the bottom with win at Wolves

Sport

Soccer-Mooy brace lifts Huddersfield off the bottom with win at Wolves

Huddersfield Town shot up six places from the bottom of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to Aaron Mooy's double on Sunday.

Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - November 25, 2018 Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy scores their second goal REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Bookmark

REUTERS-: Huddersfield Town shot up six places from the bottom of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to Aaron Mooy's double on Sunday.

The Terriers proved to have more bite than the toothless Wolves, who suffered a fourth defeat in five games and remained 11th.

Australian Mooy scored his first two goals of the season.

His first, in the sixth minute, was perfectly placed from the edge of the penalty area.

The second in the 74th came directly from an equally precise low free kick.

Wolves, having struggled to get into the game, made a double substitution at the interval and improved but the closest they came to a goal was when Mexican Raul Jimenez had a header hooked off the line by Philip Billing.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark