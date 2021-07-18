Soccer-Muscat to take over at Marinos as successor to Postecoglou

REUTERS: Australia's Kevin Muscat will take over as the new head coach of Japanese side Yokohama F Marinos, replacing compatriot Ange Postecoglou following his departure to join Scottish side Celtic last month.

Muscat's appointment was announced by the J-League club on social media on Sunday, although no start date was given by Yokohama due to restrictions currently in place on the arrival of foreign workers into Japan.

The 47-year-old has not worked as a head coach since losing his job at Belgian side Sint-Truiden in late 2020 but previously enjoyed six successful years in Australia with Melbourne Victory.

Muscat replaced Postecoglou at the helm of the A-League club in 2013 having worked as an assistant coach with Melbourne and led them to the A-League Championship in 2015 and 2018.

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Christian Radnedge)