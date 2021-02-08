Soccer-Napoli's Manolas to miss key run of games with ankle injury
Napoli defender Kostas Manolas will be out of action for at least three weeks with an ankle injury, the Serie A club said on Monday.
ROME: Napoli defender Kostas Manolas will be out of action for at least three weeks with an ankle injury, the Serie A club said on Monday.
The Greece centre-back was forced off in the second half of his side’s 2-1 league defeat by Genoa on Sunday and tests showed a sprain on his right ankle.
“The player’s condition will be assessed in three weeks. The player has already started the rehabilitation process,” read a club statement.
Manolas has been a key player for Gennaro Gattuso’s side this season, making 19 league appearances.
He will miss a key run of games, including Wednesday’s Coppa Italia semi-final, second leg at Atalanta, with the teams level at 0-0, league clashes with Juventus and Atalanta and both legs of Napoli's Europa League last 32 tie against Spaniards Granada.
(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Ken Ferris)