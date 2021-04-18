Soccer-Nervy Milan return to winning ways against Genoa

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MILAN: AC Milan secured a first home Serie A win for over two months with a nervy 2-1 victory over Genoa on Sunday to boost their hopes of a top-four finish.

Without suspended top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Milan took the lead in spectacular fashion through Ante Rebic in the 13th minute, but Mattia Destro's 37th-minute header against his former club levelled things up.

Milan struggled to break down the visitors after the break, but got a stroke of luck when Gianluca Scamacca put through his own net in the 68th minute to edge the hosts back in front.

Genoa threw everything at Milan in search of the equaliser, but Stefano Pioli's men dug in to move on to 66 points from 31 games, eight behind leaders Inter Milan, who play Napoli later on Sunday. Genoa stayed 14th.

