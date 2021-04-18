Soccer-Nketiah's stoppage-time strike denies Fulham first win at Arsenal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: Arsenal substitute Eddie Nketiah struck deep into stoppage time to cancel out Josh Maja's second-half penalty in a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Fulham, 18th in the table, had been on the verge of a first ever win away to Arsenal at the 30th attempt.

Arsenal had the ball in the net twice in the first half but both were ruled out for offside, Dani Ceballos's effort following a very tight VAR decision.

Fulham went ahead when Brazilian defender Gabriel was adjudged to have tripped Mario Lemina and Maja fired his penalty into the roof of the net in the 59th minute.

Arsenal dominated possession and created plenty of chances before Nketiah struck in the seventh minute of stoppage time to leave Fulham third-bottom of the table on 27 points, six behind Burnley who play Manchester United later on Sunday, and Brighton & Hove Albion. Arsenal are ninth on 46 points.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

