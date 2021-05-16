Soccer-Palace strike late to sink Villa 3-2 in thrilling clash

Crystal Palace struck twice in the second half through forward Wilfried Zaha and left back Tyrick Mitchell to secure a 3-2 win over Aston Villa in an entertaining Premier League match at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

LONDON: Crystal Palace struck twice in the second half through forward Wilfried Zaha and left back Tyrick Mitchell to secure a 3-2 win over Aston Villa in an entertaining Premier League match at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Defender Mitchell bundled the ball home in the 84th minute from Eberechi Eze's effort to make it 3-2, after Zaha charged towards the Villa box and blasted home an effort which flew in off Ahmed El Mohamady with 15 minutes remaining.

Villa forward Anwar El-Ghazi had made it 2-1 to the visitors in the first half after skipper John McGinn's side-footed opener was cancelled out by Christian Benteke's header.

The result denied Villa a first league double over Palace since the 1980-81 season, when the Birmingham-based side won the top-flight title.

Roy Hodgson's Palace sit 13th with 44 points, two places behind Villa who have 49. Palace host Arsenal on Wednesday, while Villa travel to Tottenham Hotspur.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

