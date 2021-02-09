Soccer-Players must not use social media to seek validation: Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers condemned the racist abuse directed at players online but said they should not use social media platforms to seek validation about their performances.

The FA last week called for the government and social media companies to act quickly in the fight against online racist abuse.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, and Chelsea's Reece James are among those who have been subjected to racist abuse online in recent weeks.

Rodgers said the abuse was "unacceptable" but added players were likely to receive negative comments on social media and must learn to deal with the criticism.

"I would say casually to players that if they need it, great, but if you don't I don't see why you would bother and don't look for the gratification to see how well you've done just by switching on social media," Rodgers said.

"If you are only on there to receive gratification for everything you've done really well and the minute you don't do something well and get criticised for it you crumble, then that's not saying a great deal.

"You have to take the rough with the smooth."

