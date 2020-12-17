Soccer-Premier League to trial concussion substitutes

Sport

Soccer-Premier League to trial concussion substitutes

Premier League clubs on Thursday agreed in principle to introduce additional permanent concussion substitutions after the sport's rule-making body IFAB approved trials.

FILE PHOTO: Premier League - Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v AFC Bournemouth - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 22, 2020 General view of the Premier League logo on a match ball before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

Bookmark

REUTERS: Premier League clubs on Thursday agreed in principle to introduce additional permanent concussion substitutions after the sport's rule-making body IFAB approved trials.

"The Premier League will look to implement protocols which will allow a maximum of two concussion substitutes to be used per team, with the opposition side able to use the equivalent number," the league said in a statement.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark