Soccer-Ramsdale replaces injured Henderson in England squad

LONDON: England have called up Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as a replacement for the injured Dean Henderson in their European Championship squad, the team said on Tuesday.

Henderson has been forced to withdraw due to a hip issue that has limited his involvement in training and he is returning to his club Manchester United for treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under UEFA regulations, teams are allowed to replace goalkeepers on medical grounds. Ramsdale, 23, was in the initial squad named by manager Gareth Southgate before the tournament.

England, who beat Croatia 1-0 in their opening Group D match, play Scotland at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Ed Osmond)