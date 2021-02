Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday.

MADRID: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday.

A statement from Real said Perez, 73, had returned a positive test in the club's routine tests and was currently asymptomatic.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Alex Richardson)